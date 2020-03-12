|
|
MAMMONE, ANTONIO "TONY" God called Tony peacefully, on March 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Rosa. Cherished by his dear children, Ida, Lisa (Riccardo Guglietti) and Robert (Michele Laine). Proud Nonno to Julianna, Vanessa, Matthew, Julia, Nicole and Andrea. Tony will always be remembered by his brother Loreto (Lisa) and by his sister Ida (late Aurelio D'Alessandro). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., south of Hwy. 7). If so desired, donations in memory of Tony may be made to either the Alzheimer Society or to the . Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020