OLIVA, ANTONIO God called Antonio peacefully, on November 30, 2019, at the age of 84. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Giovanna. He is reunited in heaven with his son Giuseppe. Cherished by his dear children Letterio, Renato (Debbie), Rina (Sergio Conforti) and daughter-in-law Sandra. Proud Nonno of Anthony (Sarah), Joanna, Gianfranco, Pietro, Massimo, Michael, Adrian, Mathew and Tatiana. Adoring great-grandfather of Lily-Anna, Madison and Adriano. Antonio is also reunited in Heaven with his sister Giuseppina (Gaetano Barilla) and his brothers-in-law Luigi Melfi and Giorgio Cacciola. He will be held dear in the hearts of his sisters and brothers Giuseppe (Carmela), Concettina Melfi, Vincenzo (Antonietta) and his brothers and sisters-in-law Lina (Giuseppe Fama) and Maria Cacciola. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major MacKenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion Rd., at Hwy. 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Antonio may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019