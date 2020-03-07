Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO PIVATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO (TONY) PIVATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONIO (TONY) PIVATO Obituary
PIVATO, ANTONIO (TONY) Passed peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Mary Lou and the late Mafalda (Mendicino). Sadly missed by all his children Moreno (Ana-Maria), Davy (Elisabeth) and Tina (Craig) and step-children Cathy (Terry) and son Erin (Lucy) and his 13 grandchildren. Tony was very proud of all his grandchildren. Tony was one of ten children. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 from Tezze Sul Brenta, Vincenza, Italy while the rest of his family continues to reside in Northern Italy. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society will be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -