PIVATO, ANTONIO (TONY) Passed peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Mary Lou and the late Mafalda (Mendicino). Sadly missed by all his children Moreno (Ana-Maria), Davy (Elisabeth) and Tina (Craig) and step-children Cathy (Terry) and son Erin (Lucy) and his 13 grandchildren. Tony was very proud of all his grandchildren. Tony was one of ten children. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 from Tezze Sul Brenta, Vincenza, Italy while the rest of his family continues to reside in Northern Italy. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society will be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020