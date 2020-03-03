Home

Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
416-679-1803
QUATRALE, ANTONIO (TONY) Peacefully at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 63. Devoted son of Giuseppina and the late Giuseppe Quatrale. Loving husband of Elizabeth Miller. Beloved stepfather of Kristi (Jeff) McArthur and Stacey Powell. "Tito" will always be remembered with love and he will forever hold a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren Jordan, Hannah, Carly and Jacob. Friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27), on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will commence in the Glendale Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Cremation will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name to the Ronald MacDonald House South Central Ontario (in Hamilton), would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
