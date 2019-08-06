QUERIN, ANTONIO Passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 3, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Erminia for 66 years, loving father of Delia (Donato), Mara and Loreen (Graziano). Cherished Nonno to Alicia (Francesco), Adrienne, Andrew and Julian and adored Bis-Nonno of Ava. Treasured brother of the late Sante (Irma deceased), the late Pierina (Giuseppe deceased), the late Giuseppe (Susanna), Nella (Romano) and Santina (Pietro recently deceased). Loving Zio to many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. Born in San Giovanni di Casarsa, Italy, Tony immigrated to Canada in 1951 where he worked as bricklayer and proudly carried out his Friulan traditions of making wine, grappa, sausages and salumi and vegetable gardening. Friends will be received at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street), on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church (811 Lawrence Avenue). Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street). In lieu of flowers, donations to Humber River Regional Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

