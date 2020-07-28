RAPONI, ANTONIO It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Antonio Raponi on July 24, 2020. Antonio was a devoted husband to Onesima (Suarez) for 44 years. He was deeply loved by his children, Chris (Alessia), Anthony, and the late Dino. Proud and loving grandfather to: Sofia, Ava, and Giulia. Antonio will be missed by many extended family and friends and he will be forever remembered for his unwavering devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren. Antonio's strong work ethic built the foundation for his successful business endeavors. Antonio was respected in the construction industry for his commitment and transparency. Antonio was a devoted Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus and a devoted parishioner of the St. Mark's Catholic Church. Antonio was proud of his Italian heritage, which could be seen in his love for Ferrari, The Formula One, the game of bocce and the art of making wine. Antonio's memory will live on through his sons and grandchildren. He left behind a legacy of strength and love to both his family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private mass and entombment will be held. Memorial donations in Antonio's memory may be made to the South Lake Hospital Cancer Foundation or St. Mark's Catholic Church Building Fund. Online condolences can be left at catholic-cemeteries.ca
.