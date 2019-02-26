REOLADA, Antonio "Tony" Born February 14, 1942, in Rizal, Laguna, Philippines, peacefully passed away at the age of 77 surrounded by family on February 23, 2019, from cancer, in Markham, Ontario. Son of Pablo Reolada and Jacobina Sumague. Dear husband of Angelina 'Didi'. Cherished father of Adrian and Florence (Anthony) Umali. Proud grandfather of Jaden and Aidan. Treasured 'Tonying' to Erlyn, Rolando and Pablo, Jr.. Predeceased by six siblings, Emerita, Rogelio, Teresita, Jaime, Cesario and Cleotilde. He was a man who gave everything to everyone around him. Tony will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Family will receive friends at his Celebration of Life Mass at Holy Spirit Parish, 3526 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough on Thursday February 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019