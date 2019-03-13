Di PAOLA, Antonio Vincenzo Peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Rosa. Loving Dad of Leo (Debra), Joe (Ann) and Mike. Devoted Nonno of Anthony (Michelle), Matthew (Shayna), Vincent, Christina, Sarah and Allie, Nico and Julian. Adored great-grandfather of Joey. Antonio will be lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy. 10, north of the QEW), on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment Westminster Mausoleum. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Parkinson Foundation. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019