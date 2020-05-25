HAJIKONSTANTINOU, ANTONIOS Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 89 years of age. Cherished son of Athena (late) and Constantino (late), beloved husband to Vasiliki (late), dear brother to Louie (late) and Steve (late), loving father to Rose, Dennis (late), and Alex, kind father-in-law to Richard, proud grandfather of Jeff and Darrell, their wives Christine and Marni, and great-grandfather to Brandon, Justin, Madysyn and Myrissa. "Tony" was born in Amindeon, Greece and immigrated to Canada in 1956, where he enjoyed a career as a chef working for Versa Foods, Stong College at York University where he was an honorary fellow, and St. John's Convalescent Hospital. Donations can be made in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Special thanks to all the front-line workers at Michael Garron Hospital and Lakeridge Health Oshawa who cared lovingly for him in his last days. Tony was loved by all friends and family and will be sadly missed.



