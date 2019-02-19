Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIUS "TONY" VANDENBERG. View Sign

VANDENBERG, ANTONIUS "TONY" Passed peacefully on February 14, 2019, at Extendicare Lakefield, at the age of 85. Dear husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (2016). Loving Father to Norman (Karen), Bryan, Desmond (Maria) and Trudy Wilson (Harvey). Tony was blessed with 12 Grandchildren, Alexander, Andrew, James, Bob, Chris, Olivia, Nathan, Aiden, Kian, Kaelyn, Devin and predeceased by Lauren. A special thank you to the staff at Extendicare Lakefield for their ongoing tender love and care. Relatives and friends are invited to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN RD. S., PETERBOROUGH, (705) 745 -3211, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 for visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A Funeral Service will commence at 12 noon with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Rosemount Memorial Gardens (2551 Whittington Dr., Peterborough). In lieu of flowers, donations to SickKids Hospital would be appreciated by the family.

