BRITTON, APRIL DAWN LEE April's beautiful spirit went "home" peacefully, on September 9, 2019, at Millsite Lodge, in 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Born in Norwich, England, on April 1, 1933, she moved from Ontario to 100 Mile House in 1968, where she was a long-standing member of the Emissaries of Divine Light. April received her A.R.C.T. from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, as a solo violinist. She was concertmaster of the 100 Mile House Community Orchestra and performed on many other occasions, including with the Prince George Symphony and The Kamloops Symphony Orchestras. As well, April's poems have been published in local newspapers and poetry journals. Beloved daughter of the late Sidney and Daisy Britton and loving sister of Doreen Williams (Ken), Cheryl Britton (Don) and the late Lynda Hoita, she will also be missed by her niece, Ruth Harvilla. Her nephew Mark D. Williams is deceased. She leaves behind great-nephews, Mark J.K. Williams, as well as Greg and Luc Harvilla. April was loved by all who knew her. Thank you to all the ministering angels who cared for her. Special thanks to Elise Thomas, Val Neufeld and the staff at Millsite Lodge for their care and devotion. There will be a private family memorial gathering.

