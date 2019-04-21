Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Stephanie HOGAN. View Sign

HOGAN, April Stephanie In Loving MemoryApril 24, 1948 - April 17, 2019 April Stephanie Hogan passed away in her 70th year, on April 17, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. She will be deeply missed by her children Ken (Lynda), Kelly (Steve), Kevin (Heather) and her grandchildren Dryden, Caleb, Maxine, Blythe, Maddie and Mac. Predeceased by her mother Valerie Hicks and grandmother Virginia Hicks. April was an independent woman who enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading. Christmas was her favourite time of year where she would "spoil her grandchildren good". April was a fan of the theatre and enjoyed sharing this with her family. Family will be receiving visitors at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3, (416) 698-3121, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12-3 p.m., immediately followed by a service in the Chapel.



HOGAN, April Stephanie In Loving MemoryApril 24, 1948 - April 17, 2019 April Stephanie Hogan passed away in her 70th year, on April 17, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. She will be deeply missed by her children Ken (Lynda), Kelly (Steve), Kevin (Heather) and her grandchildren Dryden, Caleb, Maxine, Blythe, Maddie and Mac. Predeceased by her mother Valerie Hicks and grandmother Virginia Hicks. April was an independent woman who enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading. Christmas was her favourite time of year where she would "spoil her grandchildren good". April was a fan of the theatre and enjoyed sharing this with her family. Family will be receiving visitors at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3, (416) 698-3121, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12-3 p.m., immediately followed by a service in the Chapel. Funeral Home Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

2570 Danforth Ave

Toronto , ON M4C1L3

(416) 698-3121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close