HOGAN, April Stephanie In Loving MemoryApril 24, 1948 - April 17, 2019 April Stephanie Hogan passed away in her 70th year, on April 17, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. She will be deeply missed by her children Ken (Lynda), Kelly (Steve), Kevin (Heather) and her grandchildren Dryden, Caleb, Maxine, Blythe, Maddie and Mac. Predeceased by her mother Valerie Hicks and grandmother Virginia Hicks. April was an independent woman who enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading. Christmas was her favourite time of year where she would "spoil her grandchildren good". April was a fan of the theatre and enjoyed sharing this with her family. Family will be receiving visitors at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4C 1L3, (416) 698-3121, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12-3 p.m., immediately followed by a service in the Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Stephanie HOGAN.
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
(416) 698-3121
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019