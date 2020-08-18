1/
Ara CHALVARDJIAN M.D.
CHALVARDJIAN, MD, FRCPC, ARA Passed away at the age of 87. Loving and loved husband of Dr. Norma (nee Temple) for 56 years and devoted father of Alec (Sandra) and Peter. He was born in Cairo, Egypt and immigrated to Canada in 1963. Until retirement he was staff pathologist at St. Michael's Hospital and associate professor of Pathology at the University of Toronto. At Ara's request, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. If desired, a donation may be made to Childrens' Fund for Armenia c/o Armenian Holy Apostolic Church Diocese, 615 Stuart Ave., Outremont, QC H2V 3H2.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
