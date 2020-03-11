|
|
KESTEKIAN, ARAXIE (nee TOUSSOUNIAN) 1920-2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Hagop Kestekian. Beloved mother of Virginia and late son-in-law Haig Misakyan. Cherished grandmother of Daron and Hagop. Dear aunt to Lucy Kestekian. Predeceased by her brother Elie (Yeghia), sister-in-law Mary Tossounian, and John Tossounian. She will be missed by her extended family abroad. Araxie led a full social life, actively engaged in many philanthropic projects in Canada and Armenia with her husband Hagop. She will be fondly remembered by many relatives. Friends will be received at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, on Friday, March 13, 2020, for a visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Funeral service at 1 o'clock. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020