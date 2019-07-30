Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archibald Carmichael WINTER. View Sign Obituary

WINTER, Archibald Carmichael June 5, 1928 – July 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Archie Winter; suddenly, after a short battle with cancer at Providence Healthcare Centre. He will be greatly missed by his children Margaret (Reid) and David (Brenda) and his 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew), Mackenzie (Jake), Megan and Robyn as well as his 3 great-grandchildren - Isabella, Henry and Daniel. Archie was predeceased by his loving wife Rose. Archie was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Charles and Margaret Winter. He immigrated to Canada in the late 1950s to start a new life with Rose. They were married in 1958 and settled in Toronto. Archie was always very active. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, was a voracious reader, had a fantastic sense of humour and a beautiful singing voice. He and Rose enjoyed many happy winters on the Gulf coast of Florida with their many friends. Most of all we remember Archie for his love of family. He was so proud of us all! Knowing Archie is reunited with Rose gives us great comfort. Archie firmly expressed his wishes that he have no public funeral. He will be cremated Monday, July 29, 2019 and interred with Rose at a later date.

