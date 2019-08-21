Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARCHIBALD F. "ARCH" EVANS. View Sign Obituary

EVANS, ARCHIBALD F. "ARCH" Age 80, of Port Perry and formerly of Chester, NS, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Upper Nappan, NS. Born in Chester, NS, he was a son of the late Arthur and Eva (McCully) Evans. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Durant) Evans; his children, Todd Evans (Heather), Wakefield, QC; Lori Hagglund (Curt), Markham, ON; Lisa Evans (Rob Beaudoin), Pickering, ON; sister, Caroline Caseley (Bill) Bridgewater, NS; grandchildren, Anna, Katie, Emily, Ellen (Anthony), Erica, Luke, Rochelle, Evan, Amy; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Milton Colpitts and Gordon Colpitts. Arch was very active within the Rotary Club in Port Perry and Markham, and was the recipient of two Paul Harris Awards as well as a volunteer for Community Care. Funeral service was held in Moose River, NS on Saturday, August 10th. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24th at 11:30 a.m. in Anglican Church of the Ascension, 266 North St., Port Perry, Rev. Jack Roberts officiating. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

