ARCHIBALD "ARCHIE" McQUEEN
McQUEEN, ARCHIBALD "ARCHIE" 1947 - 2020 Archie passed on June 20, 2020 in Ottawa at the age of 72. Beloved brother of Gladie McQueen (the late Larry McKeown). Predeceased by his parents Archibald and Gladys. Archie worked as a correctional officer at the Don Jail in Toronto, February 21, 1977 until February 21, 2000. Upon returning to Ottawa he enjoyed volunteering with the Shepherds of Good Hope. He thoroughly enjoyed his time volunteering with the Shepherds, he never missed a day whether rain, shine, sleet or snow and was thusly honoured with the Governor General's Volunteerism Award. The community will miss his presence greatly. A private funeral service will be held at the Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
