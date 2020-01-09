|
PORTEOUS, ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Born April 27, 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland; passed away peacefully in Stouffville surrounded by his loving wife and family on December 27, 2019. Archie came to Canada in 1948; within weeks he met the love of his life Frances to whom he was married for nearly 70 years. He was a devoted father to Heather (Bernard), Doreen (Stephen) and William (Kirsten). He will be sorely missed by his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was a successful businessman and past president of ACCO Canada. A Memorial Service will be held on January 11th at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4601 Concession 4, Goodwood as well as a Celebration of Life on January 12th from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Highland Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12492 Woodbine Ave., Gormley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020