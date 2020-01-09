Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARCHIBALD PORTEOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARCHIBALD "ARCHIE" PORTEOUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARCHIBALD "ARCHIE" PORTEOUS Obituary
PORTEOUS, ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Born April 27, 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland; passed away peacefully in Stouffville surrounded by his loving wife and family on December 27, 2019. Archie came to Canada in 1948; within weeks he met the love of his life Frances to whom he was married for nearly 70 years. He was a devoted father to Heather (Bernard), Doreen (Stephen) and William (Kirsten). He will be sorely missed by his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was a successful businessman and past president of ACCO Canada. A Memorial Service will be held on January 11th at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4601 Concession 4, Goodwood as well as a Celebration of Life on January 12th from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Highland Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12492 Woodbine Ave., Gormley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARCHIBALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -