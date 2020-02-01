|
McINNES, ARCHIE GORDON With the comfort and support of his wife and children, Archie passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Revera Kingsway. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Kara-Lynne (John Lowe) and Paul (Kim). Adored grandfather of Sam and Duncan. Archie is survived by his sister Lois; predeceased by his brothers Duncan, Eachun, Donald, Jack and sisters Margaret, Mamie and Edith. Cremation has taken place. Join our Celebration of Life for Archie at the Revera Kingsway, 6th floor (4251 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, Ontario), Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12-6 p.m. RSVP [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020