KING, ARDEN HAZLETT (nee WELLS) B.A., University of Toronto Arden was born in Montreal, Quebec (April 18, 1935) and died of cancer in Toronto on May 29, 2020. Arden is an alumnus of Havergal College in Toronto (1953) and a graduate of Philosophy from University of Toronto's University College (1957). Arden is predeceased by her parents Kergan Wells and Jane Caldwell; her older brother, William Kyle Wells; and her husband of almost 50 years, William David King. She is mother of William Denyes King (Karen Easterbrook), Dana Stuart King (Paul Webster), and Steven Caldwell King (Jenn Heath); grandmother of Cheryl Lynn King (Jay Wanless), Meacham, Pilar, Grant, Kevin, Malcolm, and Hayden; great-grandmother to Ewan Wanless. In the early 70s, when the children were old enough, Arden accepted a job in advertising production for The Financial Post. The upside to this for her children was the introduction of crock pot dinners. In the 80s, Arden's lifelong love of the written word and belief in the importance of literacy for all led to her volunteer work with Frontier College, an organization dedicated to helping people achieve this goal. Arden's ability to make so many feel special is probably her greatest legacy. Her keen and genuine interest in the varied lives and passions of her family, extended family, friends and colleagues was deeply rooted in a natural curiosity and insatiable desire to learn new things. She had a patient and sympathetic listening ear and was our greatest cheerleader. Arden's lively yet dry sense of humour, her ability to write a perfectly crafted, grammatically correct sentence, and her heartfelt generosity will be deeply missed by so many. It's been a good and full life. Due to current circumstances, a service of remembrance will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Frontier College, 35 Jackes Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1E2. www.frontiercollege.ca/donate
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.