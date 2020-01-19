|
ARDEN JEANNETTE HILLER (nee BRADLEY)
Passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years Eberhard. Beloved mother of Avrim Katzman (Maryjane), Susan Allen (Jim), Michael, Mark (Jonathan) and Bradley (Grace). Proud grandmother of Dan (Nikki), Gordon (Stephanie) and Melissa (Brian). Great-grandmother to Emily, Izzy, Jenny, Henry, Gwen, Matteo and Ivy. Arden used her entrepreneurial and creative skills to open up Lakeshore bridal shop Lavender & Lace with her late husband. Her warmth and hugs will be missed. Memorial service at Forest Lawn Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020