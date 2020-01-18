Home

Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Central United Church
131 Main St.
Unionville, ON
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Central United Church
131 Main St.
Unionville, ON
Ardith Lynne KNECHTEL

KNECHTEL, Ardith Lynne (nee ATKINS) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ardith in her 65th year on January 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Ardith was a blessing in the lives of many and deeply loved by family and friends. She was dedicated to her family, a loving wife of 40 years to Garry; dear sister to Peter (Susie), Laura (John); and a devoted mother to April (Sean), Kendra (Paul), Erich (Jess). Ardith loved her role as Grammy and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Moses, Abigail, Brayden, Victoria, and Charlotte. Ardith was born February 2, 1955 in Toronto and was a cherished daughter to William Gordon and Gloria June Atkins (both predeceased). Ardith's kind and compassionate nature touched the lives of those around her. She was a dedicated hospital pharmacist for 39 years, a Sunday school teacher and devoted congregation member at Central United Church, a living kidney donor, and served as a volunteer healthcare professional for medical missions to Ghana. She led an active lifestyle that included gardening, squash, biking, tennis, cottaging, and travelling. Ardith and her family treasured camping at Bon Echo as well as discovering new ski resorts together. Visitation will be held at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham on Sunday, January 19th from 2-5 p.m., and at Central United Church on Monday, January 20th from 2-3 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 3 p.m. at Central United Church, 131 Main St., Unionville. Family would like to extend special thanks to all the caring, devoted staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ardith's memory to the or GRID. Links to donate can be found on Dixon-Garland's website.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
