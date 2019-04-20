LEE, Ardyne Symmone "Merrie" (nee KWANG) Our loving and devoted mum passed peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her children Simone (Leon), Denise (Raymond), Mark, Dyan (Chris) and Jason (Joanne). Cherished grandmother of Nell, Giovanna, James, Benjamin, Ashlee, Elodie and Jenna. Dear sister of Allison, Owen, Aubrey, Alexia, Anthony, Arne, Andrea, Alexander and Alistair. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Ave., on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A private cremation will take place. For further details please visit www.rskane.ca
|
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019