MAST, ARIE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arie Mast at home, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 75. He was born in Spijkenisse, Netherlands, grew up in Scarborough and later established roots in Markham. Arie is fondly remembered for his sense of humor, acts of service, photography skills, passion for car racing and appreciation of music. Arie loved and cherished time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gwyneth, daughter Lisa, son David and his wife Nicole, grandchildren Pieter, Sarah and Amilia and siblings Dirk (Ann), Wilna Byrne (Tom) and John (Lea). Predeceased by his parents Jan and Mary Mast. Friends and family will be welcomed at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North, Markham (Markham Road), Friday, October 11th, from 6-9 p.m. Celebration of life will be at St. Andrew's United Church, 32 Main Street North, Markham (Markham Road), Saturday, October 12th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's United Church, Markham or Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019