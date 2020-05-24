OMSTEAD, Arleigh 86 years, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Erie Shores Hospice. Beloved husband of Jenny and the late Gail (1993). Dear father of Mark (Susan), Lisa (Joe), Scott (Linda), Noelle and step-daughter Deborah Hanley. Loving grandfather of Erin, Paul (Dana), Jordan, Megan (Matt), Elliott, Dean and Timothy Hanley. Great-grandfather of Ryan, Madison, Ashton and great-great-grandfather of Dawson and Xylon. Dear brother of the late Leonard Sr., Duane, Rex, Gordon, Donna (Lougheed), Norman and Robert. A private service was held. Friends may share memories and make donations to Erie Shores Hospice at www.reidfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.