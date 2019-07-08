INSCH, Arlene Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in Toronto, at Sunnybrook Hospital, on July 4, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her siblings, Sharon (Bruce), Ken (Maria Alice), Teresa and Scott. Also by her nephew, Robert and niece, Christina (Dan) and cousin, Diane and a strong group of friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Iris and her brother William. Arlene was born on August 27, 1953 in Winnipeg. She graduated from the University of Winnipeg and enjoyed a successful career in retail, human resources and her greatest joy, teaching at both George Brown and Humber College in Toronto. A visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, located at 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Wednesday, July 10th from 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Arlene's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences can be made through www.rskane.ca. Family and friends would like to give special thanks to the doctors and caregivers at Princess Margaret Hospital, Greenview Lodge and Sunnybrook Hospital for their excellent care.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019