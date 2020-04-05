|
|
FOX, ARLENE (nee HILL) January 23, 1930 – April 2, 2020 Wife of the late Gordon Fox. Mother of Christine (John) Davis, Ted Fox, Dianne (Allen) Dale and the late Stephen Fox. Loving Nanna to Sherri Lynn (Toby) Reuther, Anastasia Dale (Matt Wilson) and Katarina Dale. Beloved Great-Nanna of Johann Reuther. Arlene will be greatly missed by her loving sister Dorothy Buttle and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family was very important to Mom and she took a keen interest in what everyone was doing. She made sure to mark special occasions and birthdays by sending greetings to family and friends. Thanks to friends and staff at Emmanuel Lutheran Manor and thanks to Dr. Karagiozov. Special thanks to Father Greg Carpenter of the Church of St. Jude (Wexford). Heartfelt thanks from family and friends to the nurses, PSW's, staff, and support workers at Saint Clair O'Connor Long-Term Care for their great care and kindness. A special thanks to Dr. Akintan for her care and understanding. Church service, interment, and a celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2020