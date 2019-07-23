BLAKEY, ARLENE GERTRUDE (nee BROWN) September 8, 1938 - July 19, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Cy and Gertie (Tayler) Brown, Arlene was married to Don Blakey. She is survived by her sisters Judith Stone (Jim) of Newcastle and Gayle Brown (Don Lindskill) of Etobicoke and her brothers Bill, North Bay and Don (Norann) of Cranbrooke, BC. She will be dearly missed by special nieces Andrea Frutti (Scott Hutchinson) and Jannah Stone as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and families. If you wish to continue her kindness and generosity, please consider making a donation in Arlene's memory to one of her favourite organizations - OSPCA or Operation Smile Canada. A big thank you to the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Bowmanville Hospital who took great care to ensure her comfort over the past few weeks. As per Arlene's wishes, there will be no funeral, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019