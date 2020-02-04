Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruikshank's Halifax Funeral Home
2666 Windsor Street
Halifax, NS B3K5C9
(902) 423-7295
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE GREENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE GREENBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE GREENBERG Obituary
GREENBERG, ARLENE (nee WOLMAN) It is with our profound sorrow we announce the passing of Arlene Greenberg nee Wolman, of Halifax, in her 92nd year. She passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Irving Greenberg and Penney Starkman. Cherished sister of Edgar Wolman (the late Thelma Wolman) and the late Ralph "Bob" Wolman (Shirley Wolman). The loving daughter of the late Jack and Esther Wolman. Loving grandmother of Scott, Sari, Bobby and Rachael, as well as a caring great-grandmother to Sam, Sadie, Max, and Ava. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and special friends. She will always be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. Memorial Service to take place on Monday, February 3rd at 2 p.m. in Cruikshank's Funeral Home, 2666 Windsor St. in Halifax with burial to follow in Baron de Hirsch Cemetery. Shiva details to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Jewish National Fund: The Trees for Israel. To leave online condolences please visit www.cruikshankhalifax funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -