|
|
GREENBERG, ARLENE (nee WOLMAN) It is with our profound sorrow we announce the passing of Arlene Greenberg nee Wolman, of Halifax, in her 92nd year. She passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Irving Greenberg and Penney Starkman. Cherished sister of Edgar Wolman (the late Thelma Wolman) and the late Ralph "Bob" Wolman (Shirley Wolman). The loving daughter of the late Jack and Esther Wolman. Loving grandmother of Scott, Sari, Bobby and Rachael, as well as a caring great-grandmother to Sam, Sadie, Max, and Ava. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and special friends. She will always be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. Memorial Service to take place on Monday, February 3rd at 2 p.m. in Cruikshank's Funeral Home, 2666 Windsor St. in Halifax with burial to follow in Baron de Hirsch Cemetery. Shiva details to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Jewish National Fund: The Trees for Israel. To leave online condolences please visit www.cruikshankhalifax funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020