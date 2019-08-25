BASCOMBE, ARLENE ISABEL Born on June 25, 1928 in Toronto and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brother Donny. Beloved mother of daughter Terry, sons Jeffrey and Ronald (Gabrielle) and grandmother to Meghan, Holly and Christie. Arlene will be lovingly remembered for her kind, gentle demeanor and generous heart -- always putting others before herself. She spent many summers with her family at cottages and campgrounds in northern Ontario and loved to travel. She was also an avid line dancer. Her selfless service to her family and her humble spirit will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends at Ogden Funeral Chapel, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough and a reception. The family wishes to thank the staff at Nipissing Manor Nursing Home in Corbeil, Ontario, for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019