Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLENE ISABEL BASCOMBE. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

BASCOMBE, ARLENE ISABEL Born on June 25, 1928 in Toronto and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brother Donny. Beloved mother of daughter Terry, sons Jeffrey and Ronald (Gabrielle) and grandmother to Meghan, Holly and Christie. Arlene will be lovingly remembered for her kind, gentle demeanor and generous heart -- always putting others before herself. She spent many summers with her family at cottages and campgrounds in northern Ontario and loved to travel. She was also an avid line dancer. Her selfless service to her family and her humble spirit will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends at Ogden Funeral Chapel, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough and a reception. The family wishes to thank the staff at Nipissing Manor Nursing Home in Corbeil, Ontario, for their extraordinary care and compassion.

BASCOMBE, ARLENE ISABEL Born on June 25, 1928 in Toronto and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brother Donny. Beloved mother of daughter Terry, sons Jeffrey and Ronald (Gabrielle) and grandmother to Meghan, Holly and Christie. Arlene will be lovingly remembered for her kind, gentle demeanor and generous heart -- always putting others before herself. She spent many summers with her family at cottages and campgrounds in northern Ontario and loved to travel. She was also an avid line dancer. Her selfless service to her family and her humble spirit will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends at Ogden Funeral Chapel, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough and a reception. The family wishes to thank the staff at Nipissing Manor Nursing Home in Corbeil, Ontario, for their extraordinary care and compassion. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close