JANES, ARLENE (nee RIBBLE) Arlene Janes passed peacefully on June 19, 2020, in Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, ON, at 94 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Jim Janes, and died on the anniversary of their wedding. Arlene is survived by her children, Bill (Linda Camponi), of Almonte, ON, Dave, of Scarborough, ON and Bruce (Sharon Revell), of Mount Albert, ON; her grandchildren, Christopher (Danielle), Kimberly, Zoe, Justin (Blair), Michael and Adam; her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Carter, Nathan and Hannah; and her sister-in-law, Joan (Lorne). She had many nieces and nephews and loved them all. Arlene was the youngest daughter of Fred and Gertrude Ribble and grew up in East York. She loved her sisters and brothers, Elda, Olive, Bill, Ken, and Bruce, who have all predeceased her. Arlene and Jim raised their family in the Wexford area of Scarborough and had a very loving marriage. She was a loving mother and homemaker who was active in the community. The family spent each summer camping at Kilbear PP and later in life spent their retirement at Bayside Woods Co-op Camp on Bobs Lake. She had a full life in Scarborough, but had to move to Amica, in Newmarket, and then Cedarvale Lodge, in Keswick, before having a fall and fracturing her hip. Immediate cremation has occurred, her family will wait until it is safe to have a celebration of her life. Until then, Arlene will be welcomed with love and affection by Jim and her many friends and family who have been waiting patiently for her to arrive in Heaven. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 22, 2020.