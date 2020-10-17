1/
ARLENE MABEL FOX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX, ARLENE MABEL (nee HILL) January 23, 1930 - April 2, 2020 Funeral Service on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Wife of the late Gordon Fox. Mother of Christine (John) Davis, Ted Fox, Dianne (Allen) Dale and the late Stephen Fox. Loving Nanna to Sherri Lynn (Toby) Reuther, Anastasia Dale (Matt Wilson), and Katarina Dale. Beloved Great-Nanna of Johann Reuther. Mother, Nanna, Great-Nanna, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt. Arlene is greatly missed by her family and especially her loving sister Dorothy Buttle as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family was very important to her and she took a keen interest in what everyone was doing. She made sure to mark special occasions and birthdays by sending greetings to family and friends. Special thanks to Father Greg Carpenter at the Church of St. Jude's Wexford. A funeral service will be held for Arlene on October 24, 2020 at Church of St. Jude Wexford at 11:00 a.m. St. Jude's Wexford is located at 10 Howarth Avenue, Toronto. Family and friends were so important to Arlene and we hope that you can join us at the Church for her service. For those who cannot attend, the Church will livestream the service on Facebook and it will also be available for online viewing in real-time on the homepage of the Church website and afterwards for a limited time. Unfortunately, due to health restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and group singing is not allowed. Also, we are unable to have a reception at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved