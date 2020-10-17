FOX, ARLENE MABEL (nee HILL) January 23, 1930 - April 2, 2020 Funeral Service on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Wife of the late Gordon Fox. Mother of Christine (John) Davis, Ted Fox, Dianne (Allen) Dale and the late Stephen Fox. Loving Nanna to Sherri Lynn (Toby) Reuther, Anastasia Dale (Matt Wilson), and Katarina Dale. Beloved Great-Nanna of Johann Reuther. Mother, Nanna, Great-Nanna, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt. Arlene is greatly missed by her family and especially her loving sister Dorothy Buttle as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family was very important to her and she took a keen interest in what everyone was doing. She made sure to mark special occasions and birthdays by sending greetings to family and friends. Special thanks to Father Greg Carpenter at the Church of St. Jude's Wexford. A funeral service will be held for Arlene on October 24, 2020 at Church of St. Jude Wexford at 11:00 a.m. St. Jude's Wexford is located at 10 Howarth Avenue, Toronto. Family and friends were so important to Arlene and we hope that you can join us at the Church for her service. For those who cannot attend, the Church will livestream the service on Facebook and it will also be available for online viewing in real-time on the homepage of the Church website and afterwards for a limited time. Unfortunately, due to health restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and group singing is not allowed. Also, we are unable to have a reception at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



