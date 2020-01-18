Home

ARLENE (BEAVER) RANDALL

RANDALL, ARLENE (BEAVER) Died peacefully on January 9, 2020, with her family by her side. Precious sister of Jane Randall, Toronto (Pervez). Also, beloved sister of Peter Randall (Andrea), Horseshoe Valley and formerly Donna (deceased 1990). Treasured aunt of Robert, Brian (Kristin), Darryl (Lindsay), Jordan (Robyn) Randall and Victoria (Derrick) Hefford. "Old Auntie" to Weston and Elizabeth Randall in Thunder Bay and Reece and Mason Randall in Aurora. Godmother to Jenifer Vinton Trataris. A limb has fallen from the family tree but in our hearts she will always be! As requested, no services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
