PARKER, ARLENE SHIRLEY ANN Following a courageous, lifelong battle with diabetes and its complications, Arlene Shirley Ann Parker of Oakville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 60 years. She will be lovingly remembered by: Chris her husband of 37 years; mother Mellie; brother Wayne; and mother-in-law Margaret. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rosemary (Kelly) and brothers-in-law Randy (Nicola), Alan (Valerie) and Ralph. Arlene also enjoyed the company of many nieces and nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. Arlene loved her gardens, travelling and spending time with family and friends. Her special interest and passion was interior design, which she dove into with extreme gusto. She devoted her last few years taking care of her brother who was diagnosed with ALS 5 years ago. Born in Kapuskasing, August 10, 1959, to Mellie and Hardie Trumble, Arlene always said it was the best town in the world to grow up in. She studied social work and set up a drop-in centre for displaced workers in Kapuskasing. She also pursued careers that included working in advertising, consulting engineering, pulp and paper and health care professionals' organizations. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion over the past year and a half. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Tuesday, November 5th beginning at 1 p.m. with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Donations in Arlene's memory can be made to Diabetes Canada or the ALS Society of Halton Region. Online condolences may be made at

