WEBER, ARLENE "What a wondrous life- giving, fulfilling experience Motherhood is. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the privilege". Facebook: Arlene Weber May 11, 2019 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Arlene Winnifred Weber, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, just two days shy of her 81st birthday. Arlene will be greatly missed by her special friend Marco; her loving family, Bruce (Lana), Chris (Kristina), Eva (Wayne) and Joey (Maureen), her grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie), Tamara, Carson, Pearce; Olivia, Joseph; Adam, Dylan; Hunter; step-grandchildren, Alicia and Maddie and great-grandchildren, Cruz, Kenley and Franki. Brother, Bob (Delores) Walker, lastly her furry side-kick Chance. Predeceased by siblings Audrey (Ernie) Martin, Marilyn and Bob Walker. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arlene's beautiful nature and kindness was infectious and every person she came into contact with was impacted by her loving, inclusive spirit. There wasn't a stranger that Arlene didn't know or a smile kept to oneself. "The song has ended, but the melody lingers on". A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019