Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLENE WEBER. View Sign Obituary

WEBER, ARLENE "What a wondrous life- giving, fulfilling experience Motherhood is. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the privilege". Facebook: Arlene Weber May 11, 2019 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Arlene Winnifred Weber, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, just two days shy of her 81st birthday. Arlene will be greatly missed by her special friend Marco; her loving family, Bruce (Lana), Chris (Kristina), Eva (Wayne) and Joey (Maureen), her grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie), Tamara, Carson, Pearce; Olivia, Joseph; Adam, Dylan; Hunter; step-grandchildren, Alicia and Maddie and great-grandchildren, Cruz, Kenley and Franki. Brother, Bob (Delores) Walker, lastly her furry side-kick Chance. Predeceased by siblings Audrey (Ernie) Martin, Marilyn and Bob Walker. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arlene's beautiful nature and kindness was infectious and every person she came into contact with was impacted by her loving, inclusive spirit. There wasn't a stranger that Arlene didn't know or a smile kept to oneself. "The song has ended, but the melody lingers on". A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

WEBER, ARLENE "What a wondrous life- giving, fulfilling experience Motherhood is. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the privilege". Facebook: Arlene Weber May 11, 2019 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Arlene Winnifred Weber, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, just two days shy of her 81st birthday. Arlene will be greatly missed by her special friend Marco; her loving family, Bruce (Lana), Chris (Kristina), Eva (Wayne) and Joey (Maureen), her grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie), Tamara, Carson, Pearce; Olivia, Joseph; Adam, Dylan; Hunter; step-grandchildren, Alicia and Maddie and great-grandchildren, Cruz, Kenley and Franki. Brother, Bob (Delores) Walker, lastly her furry side-kick Chance. Predeceased by siblings Audrey (Ernie) Martin, Marilyn and Bob Walker. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arlene's beautiful nature and kindness was infectious and every person she came into contact with was impacted by her loving, inclusive spirit. There wasn't a stranger that Arlene didn't know or a smile kept to oneself. "The song has ended, but the melody lingers on". A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close