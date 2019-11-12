Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlian Joyce RAWLINS. View Sign Obituary

RAWLINS, Arlian Joyce Mrs. Colonel Arlian Joyce Rawlins, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Arlian Rawlins (nee Cameron), was born on November 6, 1931 in Parry Sound, Ontario, to Salvation Army Officer parents, Arthur and Lilian Cameron. Arlian spent her childhood years actively involved in The Salvation Army at North Toronto Citadel and entered The Salvation Army Training College in 1950, at the age of 19. After serving briefly in Corps appointments in Ontario and Quebec, Arlian was married to Sr. Captain Kenneth Rawlins in 1952. Together, Colonels Kenneth and Arlian Rawlins completed a highly distinguished career as Salvation Army Officers, serving in various roles leading up to their retirement in 1981. After retirement, Arlian received her Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education Degrees from York University and spent the next 15 years in her second career as a Grade 1 school teacher at Peoples Christian Academy and The North Toronto Christian School. Arlian radiated energy and enthusiasm in all aspects of her life and was a tremendous source of inspiration and encouragement to everyone who knew her. She truly loved her Lord, her family and The Salvation Army. Arlian is survived by her brother, Arthur Cameron (Marilyn), her four sons and their wives, Ken and Lynne, Gord and Kimberley, Ian and Catherine and Brian and Michelle; fourteen grandchildren, Jocelyn, Matthew, David, Kristen, Cameron, Brendan, Julia, John, Robert, Madeline, Keira, Ainsley, Kent and Connor; and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Lucas, Nolan, Lynnden, Joshua, Brooks and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband Colonel Kenneth J. Rawlins in 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Northridge Community Church of The Salvation Army on Friday, November 15th at 3:00 p.m. Northridge Community Church is located at 15338 Leslie Street, Aurora, Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home, online condolences can be placed at



