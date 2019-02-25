GAGNÉ, Armand It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Armand on February 19, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved partner of Frank DeMois. Predeceased by parents Alphonse and Florence and wife Marie-Claire. Cherished father of Christine, Chantal and Marc (Natalie). Sadly missed by Frank's children Daniel (Debra) and Katie (Ronan). Proud and loving grandpapa of Nicolas, Melody, Justin, Samuel and Laurel. Brother of Richard (Cindy), Sr. Pauline and Michel. Armand will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Metropolitan Community Church, 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Cystic Fibrosis Canada or the Retired Teachers of Ontario Foundation. "Soar My Love #LVUME" Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019