ARMANDO LARA NAVIA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARMANDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAVIA, ARMANDO LARA Armando Lara Navia, 81, passed away due to natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born November 2, 1938 in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Amando and Carmen Navia. Armando is survived by his loving wife Teodorica of 55 years, daughters Catherine (Ferdinand) and Annie (Faye) and son Ruel (Kristen). Armando will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Max and Georgia. Dear brother of Roberto (Angelita), Evelyn (Danilo), Rolando (Mary Kay), Bellarion I (Cynthia), Reynaldo (Estrella), Yolanda (Dieter), Manolita (Leandro), Bellarioin II (Rose) and Judy (Michael). Armando (or Armand to most) was an engineer, loving brother, uncle, father, Lolo and devoted husband who loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed fishing, family trips and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. We miss and love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved