NAVIA, ARMANDO LARA Armando Lara Navia, 81, passed away due to natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born November 2, 1938 in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Amando and Carmen Navia. Armando is survived by his loving wife Teodorica of 55 years, daughters Catherine (Ferdinand) and Annie (Faye) and son Ruel (Kristen). Armando will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Max and Georgia. Dear brother of Roberto (Angelita), Evelyn (Danilo), Rolando (Mary Kay), Bellarion I (Cynthia), Reynaldo (Estrella), Yolanda (Dieter), Manolita (Leandro), Bellarioin II (Rose) and Judy (Michael). Armando (or Armand to most) was an engineer, loving brother, uncle, father, Lolo and devoted husband who loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed fishing, family trips and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. We miss and love you.



