Service Information DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc. 3725 Keele Street Toronto , ON M3J 1N4 (416)-636-7027 Obituary

MICELI, ARMANDO With the utmost sadness, but underlying love, we announce the passing of Armando Miceli at the age of 84, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Armando was born on September 20, 1935, in Italy (Consenza) Calabria. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Lina Miceli of 60 years. He was a kind, extremely generous, devoted husband and father. He will be forever cherished by his children, Teresa (Paul) and Louie and greatly missed by his grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Aaron and Stephen. He ran a very successful business with his wife Lina called "Caledonia Garden Center". He worked very hard all his life to provide for his family. He was loved by his community for his generosity and kindness. He will forever be missed by his family and those whom surrounded him. Our love for him is strong, and he will always be in our hearts. Visitations will take place at Demarco Funeral Home (3725 Keele St., Toronto, Ontario, Tel.416-636-7027), on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. (1118 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, Ontario). Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, Ontario). Donations can be made to the Ontario Lung Association.

