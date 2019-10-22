FALCIONI, ARNALDO July 28, 1922 - October 20, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arnaldo Falcioni, who peacefully passed on Sunday, October 20th, at the Weston Terrace Community Care. Arnaldo is survived by beloved wife, Alfia and their four children, Rita (Chris), Antonella (Angelo), Fabrizio (Aurora) and Aldo. He will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren Cassandra, Brittany (Marko), Gwen (Michael), Kristen, Alexandra (Chris) and Victoria. Arnaldo's final resting place will be Glendale Cemetery, in Etobicoke, where he will be close to many friends and family. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Wednesday, October 23rd from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W.), on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arnaldo's name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada and Alzheimer Society of Ontario, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019