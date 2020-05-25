HENKEL, ARNO FRED Peacefully with his family by his side at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Ellenor. Loving father of Ellie Ferguson (Bob) and Arnie (Tracy). A private family service was held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.