KNAPP, Arnold "Arn" May 31, 1938 - August 10, 2019 Died peacefully at Mount Sinai hospital after a short and heroic battle with lymphoma surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sandra June (Dowell) of Toronto, father of Stephen Arnold Willis and his wife Lesli Vanessa Hollett of Wabush, NL, and Suzanne Elizabeth, and her husband Blair William Krupchyn of Toronto. Loving grandfather to Ethan, Cassandra, Cooper, Andria, and Victoria. Predeceased by parents Alfred and Gertrude, and brother Jack. He will be greatly missed. Finally, it should be noted the thoughtful and attentive care Arn received in his final days at Mount Sinai. They were, under incredibly trying circumstances, filled with dignity and patience. The doctors and the nurses of the ICU work under tremendously difficult conditions, but those working with Arn were terrific to both him and the family during this difficult time. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., 416-698-3121, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Online condolences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019