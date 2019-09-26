HANDLEY, Arnold Leonard It is with heavy hearts that the family of Arnold announce his peaceful passing on September 23, 2019 surrounded by his family, at the age of 92 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret (Cranmer) Loving father of Lynne (Ian), Susan (Stuart), Robert (Denise) and Stephen (Diane). Loving Poppa/Papa of 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Once again sitting with his sweeheart at the window in the sky, still watching the world go by. A Funeral Service will be held at St. George on Yonge Anglican Church, 5350 Yonge Street, North York, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. Interment York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019