|
|
MANDERS, ARNOLD On Saturday, February 15, 2020 at West Oak Village in Oakville, Arnold, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Corrie. Dear father of Dorothy (Jim) Harold, Joe (Pat) and Mike (Linda). Will be sadly missed by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600), from 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Kopriva Taylor Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020