YAMAMOTO, ARTHUR AKIRA Peacefully surrounded by his family, Arthur passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his loving wife Michiko, parents Yonezo and Shizu, brothers Terry (Alice), Sam (Lorraine) and sisters Kay (Roy Honda) and Rita (Joe Ohori). Survived by his daughter Midori (Rob Brauch), granddaughter Mikiyo and grandson Akira. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many thanks to the nursing staff of E3 Medicine Ward and medical staff of the Juravinski Hospital. A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton. A Private Family Service to follow. A Private Family interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.baygardens.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019