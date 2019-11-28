WILCOCK, ARTHUR BEVERLEY October 9, 1928 - November 21, 2019 Peacefully, at Hastings Centennial Manor, Bancroft, in his 92nd year and predeceased by his wife Gwendolyn. He was the son of the late Harold and Edith Wilcock, father of Sandra (Barry) Brenham and Bryan Wilcock. Grandfather of Leslie (Amy) Brenham, Trevor (Stephanie) Brenham, Briana (Claude) Camirand and Christa Wilcock. Great-grandfather of Alexander, Tulia, Javier, Jasmine and Julianne. Predeceased by his sisters Marjorie and Dorothy. Friends and family will be received at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from twelve o'clock. Masonic Service at 12:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hastings Centennial Manor, Bancroft or Quinte Health Care Centre Bancroft.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019