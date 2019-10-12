DUTTON, Arthur We love you grandad, forever in our hearts Arthur Dutton, 83, of Markham, ON, passed away early October 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Coronary ICU. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda (nee Marshall), children Deborah (Scott), Lisa (Frank), Darren (Pia), his six grandchildren, Jordan, Emma, Katie, Victoria, Charlie, Erika, and faithful puppy Sadie. Arthur was well-known by all as a proud British Royal Marine and green beret with 45 Commando Unit. He continued as a long-standing member of the Royal Marine Assoc. after immigrating to Canada in 1974. Many thanks to the CICU nurses for their compassionate care. Private service with family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019