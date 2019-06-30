Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR E. RAMSPERGER. View Sign Obituary

RAMSPERGER, ARTHUR E. Age 93, of Parrsboro, Nova Scotia, and formerly of Toronto, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Upper Nappan, NS. Born in Toronto, he was a son of the late Arthur F. and Christina (Innis) Ramsperger. Arthur was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Canadian Army. Arthur worked in Toronto all of his life, before retiring to Parrsboro, NS, with his beloved wife, Colleen. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by daughters, Marianne Still, Aurora, ON, Irene Ramsperger (Guy Gosselin), Havelock, ON; sons, Danny, Vancouver, BC, Gordon (Maryann), Mississauga, ON, Paul (Debbie), Madoc, ON; step-daughters, Susan Norlock (Randy), Seattle, WA, Vicki Taylor (Bruce), Peterview, NL, Charlene McCracken (Jim), Truro, NS; sisters, Betty Leppiko, Scarborough, ON, Anne Scoffield, Brampton, ON; brothers, Rev. Leo Ramsperger, Maynooth, ON, Paul (Louise), Scarborough, ON; close friend (and brother-in-law), Stan Winters (Pauline), Saint John, NB; close friend (and sister-in-law), June Campbell, Parrsboro, NS; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Colleen Winters; a daughter, Karen; a son, David; sisters, Cecilia, Charlotte, Teresa, Patricia, Catherine, Marie and Pauline; a brother, John. Visitation 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Smith's Funeral Home, Parrsboro, NS. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Parrsboro, NS. Father Craig Christenson officiating. Burial in St. George's Cemetery, Parrsboro, NS. Reception to follow at Parrsboro Legion Branch #45. Memorial donations to St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Parrsboro, NS.

