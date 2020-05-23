MOORE, ARTHUR EDMUND February 16, 1935 - May 7, 2020 Husband of Reta (Keffer). Father of David, Allan, Janice and Timothy. Father-in-law of Carolyn Moore, Murray Fors and Kelly Lankester. Grandpa of Debra, Nancy, Derek, Ryan, Rob, Phil, Ryan, Brayden and Logan. Great-grampa Art of Evelyn Moore. Brother of Helen McGregor. At Art's request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Family will gather at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery for burial at a later date. Art will always be remembered with much love and laughter by his family.



