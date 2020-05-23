ARTHUR EDMUND MOORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, ARTHUR EDMUND February 16, 1935 - May 7, 2020 Husband of Reta (Keffer). Father of David, Allan, Janice and Timothy. Father-in-law of Carolyn Moore, Murray Fors and Kelly Lankester. Grandpa of Debra, Nancy, Derek, Ryan, Rob, Phil, Ryan, Brayden and Logan. Great-grampa Art of Evelyn Moore. Brother of Helen McGregor. At Art's request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Family will gather at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery for burial at a later date. Art will always be remembered with much love and laughter by his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved