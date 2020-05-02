PIERCE, ARTHUR EDWARD (TED) Arthur Edward (Ted) Pierce, 83, of Toronto, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place. Born in Toronto on December 28, 1936, he was the third of three children of Donald John Pierce and Claire O'Connor. Ted attended the University of Toronto and went on to pursue a multi-faceted career in corporate retail human resources, private outplacement consulting and teaching that spanned 50 years. He met his wife Ruth Mildred Ellard while working at Simpson's in Toronto and they were married in 1968. Three children followed quickly, and after work stints in London and Windsor, the family settled into a house on the Rouge Valley in Scarborough in 1976, where Ted was able to indulge in and share his passion for the outdoors, which included sipping martinis on the back deck. Ted loved dogs, cars, pubs and planes (attaining his pilot's license in 1968) and had a deep knowledge of military history. He liked to spend his free time reading, listening to music, shooting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth; brothers, William and James, of Ottawa; son Geoffrey (Emiko), of Tokyo, daughter Susan (Dean), of Bali, son Matthew (Susan), of Minneapolis, and three grandchildren, Connor, Claire and Yvonne. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the many personal support workers, caregivers and staff who cared for Ted, allowing him to spend the final years of his life in peace, safety and comfort. While commemoration services will be held at a later date, tributes can be made online with Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel.





