ARTHUR EDWARD (TED) PIERCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIERCE, ARTHUR EDWARD (TED) Arthur Edward (Ted) Pierce, 83, of Toronto, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place. Born in Toronto on December 28, 1936, he was the third of three children of Donald John Pierce and Claire O'Connor. Ted attended the University of Toronto and went on to pursue a multi-faceted career in corporate retail human resources, private outplacement consulting and teaching that spanned 50 years. He met his wife Ruth Mildred Ellard while working at Simpson's in Toronto and they were married in 1968. Three children followed quickly, and after work stints in London and Windsor, the family settled into a house on the Rouge Valley in Scarborough in 1976, where Ted was able to indulge in and share his passion for the outdoors, which included sipping martinis on the back deck. Ted loved dogs, cars, pubs and planes (attaining his pilot's license in 1968) and had a deep knowledge of military history. He liked to spend his free time reading, listening to music, shooting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth; brothers, William and James, of Ottawa; son Geoffrey (Emiko), of Tokyo, daughter Susan (Dean), of Bali, son Matthew (Susan), of Minneapolis, and three grandchildren, Connor, Claire and Yvonne. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the many personal support workers, caregivers and staff who cared for Ted, allowing him to spend the final years of his life in peace, safety and comfort. While commemoration services will be held at a later date, tributes can be made online with Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved